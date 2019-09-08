Ernestine Davis, a professor emerita of nursing at the University of North Alabama, has announced she has received the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award.
Marquis Who's Who is a publisher of biographical profiles. Davis is listed for her leadership qualities and the credentials and successes she has accrued in her field.
She has more than 50 years experience in education and nursing and was professor of nursing at UNA for many years. She previously was an assistant professor at Capstone College of Nursing at the University of Alabama as well as an instructor at Tuskegee University for six years. She began her career as a nurse at hospitals throughout Arizona, Virginia, California and Japan.
She is a co-author and author. Among her works are "Essential Strategies to Success," published in 2017, and has written articles published in "International Journal of Nursing and Clinical Practices," "Nursing Education" and has served as reviewer for several textbooks.
Davis is an inductee in the Tuskegee University Nursing hall of Fame and is a recipient of the UNA Inspiration Award among numerous accolades.
She is a member of the International Nurses Association and maintains her affiliation with the American Cancer Society.
— Staff reports
