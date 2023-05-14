WANT TO GO?
MARY LEE’S CAFÉ
OWNER: Charmyn Malone
LOCATION: 6630 Woodmont Drive in Tuscumbia
HOURS: 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday; open until 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; closed Sundays and Mondays
STAY FOR DESSERT: While the menu features homestyle favorites like chicken and dumplings, pork chops and hamburger steak, Malone said customer favorites are homemade cakes like Italian cream cake and Hummingbird cake.
When Mary Lee’s Cafe opened in Tuscumbia in September, a dream that spanned across generations had finally come true.
Cafe owner Charmyn Malone inherited a passion for cooking from her late grandmother, Mary Lee Harris, who shared hopes of one day running a restaurant alongside her granddaughter.
Sadly, Harris passed away on Nov. 28, 2012, before those dreams could become reality, but Malone pays tribute to her hero every day at the cafe that’s was named in her grandmother’s honor.
“She loved to cook, and she loved people,” Malone said of Harris. “I was just eight years old when she taught me how to make biscuits, and honey, she made the best biscuits!”
Malone’s childhood is full of memories of her grandmother in the kitchen cooking for the entire family. She said every Sunday was special with her grandparents, who invited everyone to their Russellville home for Sunday dinners.
Malone also remembers breakfast truly being the most important meal of the day at her grandmother’s house.
“She always cooked a big breakfast with sausage, ham, bacon, tenderloin, and, of course, those biscuits. Whatever was left over would go on a plate and be put in the oven. When we’d go over after school, she might have cookies for us, but that’s not what we wanted. We fought over her leftover biscuits,” Malone said with a laugh.
“She could make biscuits that would last the week and still be so soft. I’ve tried, but mine just aren’t as good as Mamaw’s. I use her recipe and I try,” she said, adding that those memorable biscuits also make their way into the cafe’s signature chicken and dumplings.
“You can’t use canned biscuits when you make the dumplings,” Malone said. “You’ve got to start with the real thing.”
Malone said they refuse to cut corners with all their homestyle meals and desserts at the cafe, serving hand-breaded chicken fingers, made-from-scratch chicken and dressing, and hand-patted burgers.
Most of those recipes were handed down through the family, but Malone said a majority of the desserts, like Red Velvet cake, Italian cream cake, and their variety of cinnamon rolls, are her own creations.
Malone said she and her grandmother first began talks about opening a restaurant around 30 years ago.
“It just never worked out,” she said. “I was working other jobs, and I had my babies.”
For years after Harris’ death, Malone said she was also filled with doubt until her second husband, Tim Malone, gave her an extra dose of encouragement to see her aspirations through.
As she began looking for a location, eventually the facility located on the corner of Woodmont and Harris Drive became available.
“I knew it was meant to be,” she said. “At first when we opened, things started at a slow pace. My husband said we may have to move off this mountain. I said, no, this is where I want to be. We just keep going and every day keeps getting better and better.”
The cafe owner pays homage to her grandmother in a number of ways. The menus features Harris’ birth and death dates. Her picture hangs on a wall. A painting of the Harris house decorates the cafe’s entrance, and even Harris’ vintage refrigerator sits as a conversation piece inside the restaurant.
Malone said she’s also kept a personal ritual to honor her grandmother every night since the cafe opened for business.
“Sometimes, I’m here until 1:30 in the morning baking or preparing dressing. Every night — it doesn’t matter how late it is — every night, I tell Mamaw, ‘I love you, and I’ll see you tomorrow,’” she said tearfully.
Harris’ granddaughter said she’s grateful to carry on her grandmother’s legacy with support from her team and her family.
“There are three who have stuck with me from day one. We’ve added more awesome people, but three have been with me since the beginning,” she said, adding that her two children each support her in their own way as well.
Though her daughter, Kendra Oliver, does not share a love for cooking, she still cheers her mother on. Malone said she hopes to one day to pass the business on to her son, Caleb Oliver, who has picked up the family talents and enjoys working in the kitchen.
“He’s here at the cafe helping out when he’s not at work,” Malone said. “Both of my children loved their Mamaw, and he’s always wanted to do this too. We’re hoping he can continue this all one day — keep it in the family and keep it going.”
Chelsea.retherford@timesdaily.com or 256-740-5736.
