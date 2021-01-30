NEW YORK (AP) — The owner of the New York Mets says he has dropped off Twitter because his family received threats that he attributed to “misinformation" that was not tied to the baseball team.
Owner of Mets and hedge fund leaves Twitter, citing threats
