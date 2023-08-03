A cargo ship sails toward the Pacific Ocean after its transit though the Panama Canal, as seen from Panama City, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. The Panama Canal Authority said it is limiting traffic to 32 daily ship transits through the canal after months of drought and expect less income in 2024 due to the ongoing water crisis.
The mast of a sunken sailboat sticks out of the water as a cargo ship sails toward the Pacific Ocean after its transit through the Panama Canal, as seen from Panama City, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. The Panama Canal Authority said it is limiting traffic to 32 daily ship transits through the canal after months of drought and expect less income in 2024 due to the ongoing water crisis.
A cargo ship sails near the Pedro Miguel Locks on Panama Canal in Panama City, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. The Panama Canal Authority said it is limiting traffic to 32 daily ship transits through the canal after months of drought and expect less income in 2024 due to the ongoing water crisis.
A cargo ship sails through Agua Clara locks of the Panama Canal in Agua Clara, Panama, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. The Panama Canal Authority said it is limiting traffic to 32 daily ship transits through the canal after months of drought and expect less income in 2024 due to the ongoing water crisis.
A cargo ship waits on Gatun lake, for its transit through the Agua Clara locks of the Panama Canal in Agua Clara, Panama, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. The Panama Canal Authority said it is limiting traffic to 32 daily ship transits through the canal after months of drought and expect less income in 2024 due to the ongoing water crisis.
A cargo ship sails toward the Pacific Ocean after its transit though the Panama Canal, as seen from Panama City, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. The Panama Canal Authority said it is limiting traffic to 32 daily ship transits through the canal after months of drought and expect less income in 2024 due to the ongoing water crisis.
Arnulfo Franco - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
The mast of a sunken sailboat sticks out of the water as a cargo ship sails toward the Pacific Ocean after its transit through the Panama Canal, as seen from Panama City, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. The Panama Canal Authority said it is limiting traffic to 32 daily ship transits through the canal after months of drought and expect less income in 2024 due to the ongoing water crisis.
Arnulfo Franco - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A cargo ship sails near the Pedro Miguel Locks on Panama Canal in Panama City, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. The Panama Canal Authority said it is limiting traffic to 32 daily ship transits through the canal after months of drought and expect less income in 2024 due to the ongoing water crisis.
Arnulfo Franco - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A cargo ship sails through Agua Clara locks of the Panama Canal in Agua Clara, Panama, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. The Panama Canal Authority said it is limiting traffic to 32 daily ship transits through the canal after months of drought and expect less income in 2024 due to the ongoing water crisis.
Arnulfo Franco - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A cargo ship waits on Gatun lake, for its transit through the Agua Clara locks of the Panama Canal in Agua Clara, Panama, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. The Panama Canal Authority said it is limiting traffic to 32 daily ship transits through the canal after months of drought and expect less income in 2024 due to the ongoing water crisis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.