Pandemic pulverizes Spain's tourism as arrivals plunge 77%

A man wearing a protective mask walks by El Cano pub with a sign to encourage people to visit the pub and terrace in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Spain's virus expert for the coronavirus pandemic says infections in the country are losing steam but that the contagion curve needs to be bent much further to safeguard the health system.

 Paul White

MADRID (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic has pulverized Spain’s key tourism industry with arrivals dropping to 19 million in 2020, down from the near 84 million visitors the previous year.

