A woman with COVID symptoms receives intravenous drip while using a ventilator at the emergency ward of a hospital in Fuyang in central China's Anhui province on Jan. 4, 2023. China's healthcare authorities declined to include Pfizer's COVID-treatment drug in a national reimbursement list that would have allowed patients to get it at a cheaper price throughout the country, saying it was too expensive.
A nurse shows the drugs to a family members as elderly patients with COVID symptoms receive intravenous drips while using a ventilators at the emergency ward of a hospital in Fuyang in central China's Anhui province on Jan. 4, 2023. China's healthcare authorities declined to include Pfizer's COVID-treatment drug in a national reimbursement list that would have allowed patients to get it at a cheaper price throughout the country, saying it was too expensive.
Elderly patients with COVID symptoms receive intravenous drips at the emergency ward of a hospital in Fuyang in central China's Anhui province on Jan. 4, 2023. China's healthcare authorities declined to include Pfizer's COVID-treatment drug in a national reimbursement list that would have allowed patients to get it at a cheaper price throughout the country, saying it was too expensive.
Family members look after their elderly relatives with COVID symptoms at the emergency ward of a hospital in Fuyang in central China's Anhui province on Jan. 4, 2023. China's healthcare authorities declined to include Pfizer's COVID-treatment drug in a national reimbursement list that would have allowed patients to get it at a cheaper price throughout the country, saying it was too expensive.
A nurse holds a drug talks to an elderly patient as patients with COVID symptoms receive intravenous drips at the emergency ward of a hospital in Fuyang in central China's Anhui province on Jan. 4, 2023. China's healthcare authorities declined to include Pfizer's COVID-treatment drug in a national reimbursement list that would have allowed patients to get it at a cheaper price throughout the country, saying it was too expensive.
A security guard wearing a face mask and using a bike-sharing service carries his belonging rides across a street in Beijing, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. China's healthcare authorities declined to include Pfizer's COVID-treatment drug in a national reimbursement list that would've allowed patients to get it at a cheaper price throughout the country, saying it was too expensive.
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a pharmacist checks on a prescription at a community health service center in Shanghai, China, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. China's health care authorities declined to include Pfizer's COVID-19 treatment drug in a national reimbursement list that would have allowed patients to get it at a cheaper price throughout the country, saying it was too expensive.
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Wang Liyun, right, head of medical department and a staff member from nursing facility checks on the distribution list for small-molecule COVID-19 drugs at a community health service center in Shanghai, China, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. China's health care authorities declined to include Pfizer's COVID-19 treatment drug in a national reimbursement list that would have allowed patients to get it at a cheaper price throughout the country, saying it was too expensive.
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a doctor prescribes small-molecule COVID-19 drugs for an elderly patient at a community health service center in Shanghai, China, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. China's health care authorities declined to include Pfizer's COVID-19 treatment drug in a national reimbursement list that would have allowed patients to get it at a cheaper price throughout the country, saying it was too expensive.
FILE - Doses of the anti-viral drug Paxlovid are displayed in New York on Aug. 1, 2022. China's health care authorities declined to include Pfizer's COVID-19 treatment drug in a national reimbursement list that would have allowed patients to get it at a cheaper price throughout the country, saying it was too expensive.
Pfizer's Paxlovid not included in China's national insurance
China will not include Pfizer’s COVID-19 treatment drug in a national reimbursement list that would have allowed patients to get it at a cheaper price throughout the country, saying it was too expensive
A woman with COVID symptoms receives intravenous drip while using a ventilator at the emergency ward of a hospital in Fuyang in central China's Anhui province on Jan. 4, 2023. China's healthcare authorities declined to include Pfizer's COVID-treatment drug in a national reimbursement list that would have allowed patients to get it at a cheaper price throughout the country, saying it was too expensive.
Uncredited - stringer, CHINATOPIX
A nurse shows the drugs to a family members as elderly patients with COVID symptoms receive intravenous drips while using a ventilators at the emergency ward of a hospital in Fuyang in central China's Anhui province on Jan. 4, 2023. China's healthcare authorities declined to include Pfizer's COVID-treatment drug in a national reimbursement list that would have allowed patients to get it at a cheaper price throughout the country, saying it was too expensive.
Uncredited - stringer, CHINATOPIX
Elderly patients with COVID symptoms receive intravenous drips at the emergency ward of a hospital in Fuyang in central China's Anhui province on Jan. 4, 2023. China's healthcare authorities declined to include Pfizer's COVID-treatment drug in a national reimbursement list that would have allowed patients to get it at a cheaper price throughout the country, saying it was too expensive.
Uncredited - stringer, CHINATOPIX
Family members look after their elderly relatives with COVID symptoms at the emergency ward of a hospital in Fuyang in central China's Anhui province on Jan. 4, 2023. China's healthcare authorities declined to include Pfizer's COVID-treatment drug in a national reimbursement list that would have allowed patients to get it at a cheaper price throughout the country, saying it was too expensive.
Uncredited - stringer, CHINATOPIX
A nurse holds a drug talks to an elderly patient as patients with COVID symptoms receive intravenous drips at the emergency ward of a hospital in Fuyang in central China's Anhui province on Jan. 4, 2023. China's healthcare authorities declined to include Pfizer's COVID-treatment drug in a national reimbursement list that would have allowed patients to get it at a cheaper price throughout the country, saying it was too expensive.
Uncredited - stringer, CHINATOPIX
A security guard wearing a face mask and using a bike-sharing service carries his belonging rides across a street in Beijing, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. China's healthcare authorities declined to include Pfizer's COVID-treatment drug in a national reimbursement list that would've allowed patients to get it at a cheaper price throughout the country, saying it was too expensive.
Andy Wong - staff, AP
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a pharmacist checks on a prescription at a community health service center in Shanghai, China, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. China's health care authorities declined to include Pfizer's COVID-19 treatment drug in a national reimbursement list that would have allowed patients to get it at a cheaper price throughout the country, saying it was too expensive.
Wang Xiang - foreign subscriber, Xinhua
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Wang Liyun, right, head of medical department and a staff member from nursing facility checks on the distribution list for small-molecule COVID-19 drugs at a community health service center in Shanghai, China, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. China's health care authorities declined to include Pfizer's COVID-19 treatment drug in a national reimbursement list that would have allowed patients to get it at a cheaper price throughout the country, saying it was too expensive.
Wang Xiang - foreign subscriber, Xinhua
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a doctor prescribes small-molecule COVID-19 drugs for an elderly patient at a community health service center in Shanghai, China, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. China's health care authorities declined to include Pfizer's COVID-19 treatment drug in a national reimbursement list that would have allowed patients to get it at a cheaper price throughout the country, saying it was too expensive.
Wang Xiang - foreign subscriber, Xinhua
FILE - Doses of the anti-viral drug Paxlovid are displayed in New York on Aug. 1, 2022. China's health care authorities declined to include Pfizer's COVID-19 treatment drug in a national reimbursement list that would have allowed patients to get it at a cheaper price throughout the country, saying it was too expensive.
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China's health care authorities declined to include Pfizer's COVID-19 treatment drug in a national reimbursement list that would have allowed patients to get it at a cheaper price throughout the country, saying it was too expensive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.