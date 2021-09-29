Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate, right, is comforted by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg as she is overcome by emotion after speaking at the start of a three-day Youth for Climate summit in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.
Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate, right, speaks at the start of a three-day Youth for Climate summit in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. Sitting at left is Patricia Espinosa, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, left, and Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate share a word as they attend the start of a three-day Youth for Climate summit in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, left, and Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate share a word as they attend the start of a three-day Youth for Climate summit in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, right, is hugged by Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate as they attend the start of a three-day Youth for Climate summit in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.
Pope Francis holds an ear of corn presented by a pilgrim as he leaves after his weekly general audience in the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021.
Alessandra Tarantino
Luca Bruno
Pope Francis meets a group of seminarians during his weekly general audience in the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021.
Alessandra Tarantino
Luca Bruno
Claudio Furlan
Claudio Furlan
Claudio Furlan
Pope Francis leaves after his weekly general audience in the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021.
Alessandra Tarantino
MILAN, Italy (AP) — Pope Francis on Wednesday praised young environmental activists for challenging global leaders to make good on promises to curb emissions and insisted that political leaders make wise decisions to promote “a culture of responsible sharing.”
