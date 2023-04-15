FILE - Water vapor rises from the nuclear power plant Isar II in Essenbach, Germany, March 3, 2022. Germany is shutting down this nuclear power plant and two others on Saturday, April, 2023, as part of an energy transition agreed by successive governments.
FILE - Protesters march near the construction site of a nuclear power plant in Brokdorf, Germany, on April 1, 1977. Germany is shutting down its last three nuclear power plants on Saturday, April 15, 2023, as part of an energy transition agreed by successive governments. The final countdown, delayed for several months over feared energy shortages because of the Ukraine war, is seen with relief by Germans who have campaigned against nuclear power.
FILE - Wind turbines turn behind a solar farm in Rapshagen, Germany, Oct. 28, 2021. Germany is shutting down its last three nuclear power plants on Saturday, April 15, 2023, as part of an energy transition agreed by successive governments and the price of installing solar and wind energy has dropped significantly in recent years.
FILE - Bucket wheel excavators mine coal at the Garzweiler open-cast coal mine in Luetzerath, Germany, Oct. 25, 2021. Germany is shutting down its last three nuclear power plants on Saturday, April 15, 2023, as part of an energy transition agreed by successive governments. Critics have warned that without nuclear power, Germany will have to rely on dirty coal and gas plants for energy during periods of overcast but calm weather.
FILE - A man with a gas mask protests near the chancellery against nuclear power in the wake of Japan's Fukushima reactor disaster in Berlin, March 26, 2011. The country's three remaining reactors are being shut down, because Germany long ago decided to end nuclear power due to its potential for catastrophic meltdown and long-term radioactive legacy while simultaneously phasing out fossil fuels over climate change.
FILE - Mining debris covers the ground of a lignite coal pit near the village of Welzow in the Lusatia (Lausitz) area in Germany, June 5, 2018. Germany is shutting down its last three nuclear power plants on Saturday, April 15, 2023, as part of an energy transition agreed by successive governments. Critics have warned that without nuclear power, Germany will have to rely on dirty coal and gas plants for energy during periods of overcast but calm weather.
FILE - Steam rises from the coal-fired power plant near wind turbines in Niederaussem, Germany, as the sun rises on Nov. 2, 2022. Germany is shutting down its last three nuclear power plants on Saturday, April 15, 2023, as part of an energy transition agreed by successive governments. Critics have warned that without nuclear power, Germany will have to rely on dirty coal and gas plants for energy during periods of overcast but calm weather.
BERLIN (AP) — Germany began winding down its three remaining nuclear power plants Saturday as part of a long-planned transition toward renewable energy.
The shutdown of the reactors Emsland, Neckarwestheim II and Isar II, agreed to more than a decade ago, was being closely watched abroad.
Other industrialized countries, such as the United States, Japan, China, France and Britain, are counting on nuclear energy to replace planet-warming fossil fuels. Germany's decision to stop using both has met some skepticism, as well as unsuccessful calls to stop the shutdown.
Public pressure in Germany, stoked by nuclear disasters at Three Mile Island, Chernobyl and Fukushima, put pressure on successive German governments to end the use of a technology that anti-nuclear activists argue is unsafe and unsustainable.
Environmental groups planned to mark the day with celebrations outside the three reactors. Small, closed-doors ceremonies inside the plants were also organized.
Defenders of atomic energy say fossil fuels should be phased out first as part of global efforts to curb climate change, arguing that nuclear power produces far fewer greenhouse gas emissions.
As energy prices spiked last year due to the war in Ukraine, some members of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government got cold feet about closing the nuclear plants as planned on Dec. 31, 2022. The government agreed to a one-time extension of the deadline, but Scholz made clear the final countdown would happen on April 15.
The government has acknowledged that in the short term, Germany will have to rely more heavily on polluting coal and natural gas to meet its energy needs, even as it takes steps to massively ramp up electricity production from solar and wind. The country aims to be carbon neutral by 2045.
