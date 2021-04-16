Prince Philip designed his own hearse, a modified Land Rover

The Jaguar Land Rover that will be used to transport the coffin of the Duke of Edinburgh at his funeral on Saturday, is pictured at Windsor Castle, in Berkshire, England, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. The modified Land Rover Defender TD5 130 chassis cab vehicle was made at Land Rover's factory in Solihull in 2003 and Philip oversaw the modifications throughout the intervening years, requesting a repaint in military green and designing the open top rear and special "stops" to secure his coffin in place.

 Steve Parsons

LONDON (AP) — Prince Philip, who liked Land Rovers and drove them for much of his life, will make his last journey in one — a no-nonsense vehicle customized at his direction, down to its military green color.

