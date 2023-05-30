In this frame grab from video broadcast by SpaceX, recovery crews lift and secure the SpaceX Dragon capsule after it splashed down into the Gulf of Mexico, just off the Florida Panhandle, late Tuesday, May 30, 2023. The private flight carrying two Saudi astronauts and other passengers returned to Earth after a nine-day trip to the International Space Station.
In this photo provided by NASA, Axiom Mission-2 and Expedition 69 crew members gather for a portrait together during dinner time aboard the International Space Station on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. At center front row is Expedition 69 crew member and United Arab Emirates astronaut Sultan Alneyadi flanked by, from left, Axiom Mission-2 crew members Commander Peggy Whitson, Mission Specialist Ali Alqarni, Pilot John Shoffner, and Mission Specialist Rayyanah Barnawi. In back from left are Expedition 69 crew members Roscosmos cosmonaut Dmitri Petelin, NASA astronaut Stephen Bowen, Roscosmos cosmonauts Andrey Fedyaev and Sergey Prokopyev, and NASA astronaut Woody Hoburg. Not pictured is NASA astronaut Frank Rubio.
In this image taken from video broadcast by SpaceX, crew members wave after the SpaceX Dragon capsule splashed down into the Gulf of Mexico, just off the Florida Panhandle, late Tuesday, May 30, 2023. The private flight carrying two Saudi astronauts and other passengers returned to Earth after a nine-day trip to the International Space Station.
In this frame grab from thermal video broadcast by SpaceX, the SpaceX Dragon capsule is seen with parachutes deployed just before it splashes into the Gulf of Mexico, just off the Florida Panhandle, late Tuesday, May 30, 2023. The private flight carrying two Saudi astronauts and other passengers returned to Earth after a nine-day trip to the International Space Station.
In this frame grab from video broadcast by SpaceX, the SpaceX Dragon capsule splashes into the Gulf of Mexico, just off the Florida Panhandle, late Tuesday, May 30, 2023. The private flight carrying two Saudi astronauts and other passengers returned to Earth after a nine-day trip to the International Space Station.
In this frame grab from video broadcast by SpaceX, the SpaceX Dragon capsule is seen just before it splashes into the Gulf of Mexico, just off the Florida Panhandle, late Tuesday, May 30, 2023. The private flight carrying two Saudi astronauts and other passengers returned to Earth after a nine-day trip to the International Space Station.
