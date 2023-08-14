FILE - A water tower at United States Steel Corp.'s Edgar Thomson Plant in Braddock, Pa., is seen, Thursday, May 7, 2020. On Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, U.S. Steel said that it rejected a $7.3 billion buyout proposal from rival Cleveland Cliffs and was reviewing “strategic alternatives” after receiving several unsolicited offers.
A portion of the Cleveland Cliffs-Cleveland Works is pictured on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, in Cleveland. United States Steel Corp. said Sunday that it rejected a $7.3 billion buyout proposal from rival Cleveland Cliffs and was reviewing "strategic alternatives" after receiving several unsolicited offers.
A portion of the Cleveland Cliffs-Cleveland Works is pictured on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, in Cleveland. United States Steel Corp. said Sunday that it rejected a $7.3 billion buyout proposal from rival Cleveland Cliffs and was reviewing "strategic alternatives" after receiving several unsolicited offers.
A sign for the Cleveland Cliffs plant in Conshohocken, Pa., is shown on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. U.S. Steel said that it rejected a $7.3 billion buyout proposal from rival Cleveland Cliffs and was reviewing "strategic alternatives" after receiving several unsolicited offers.
The Cleveland Cliffs plant in Conshohocken, Pa., is shown on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. U.S. Steel said that it rejected a $7.3 billion buyout proposal from rival Cleveland Cliffs and was reviewing "strategic alternatives" after receiving several unsolicited offers.
The Cleveland Cliffs plant in Conshohocken, Pa., is shown on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. U.S. Steel said that it rejected a $7.3 billion buyout proposal from rival Cleveland Cliffs and was reviewing "strategic alternatives" after receiving several unsolicited offers.
FILE - A water tower at United States Steel Corp.'s Edgar Thomson Plant in Braddock, Pa., is seen, Thursday, May 7, 2020. On Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, U.S. Steel said that it rejected a $7.3 billion buyout proposal from rival Cleveland Cliffs and was reviewing “strategic alternatives” after receiving several unsolicited offers.
Gene J. Puskar - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A portion of the Cleveland Cliffs-Cleveland Works is pictured on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, in Cleveland. United States Steel Corp. said Sunday that it rejected a $7.3 billion buyout proposal from rival Cleveland Cliffs and was reviewing "strategic alternatives" after receiving several unsolicited offers.
Sue Ogrocki - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A portion of the Cleveland Cliffs-Cleveland Works is pictured on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, in Cleveland. United States Steel Corp. said Sunday that it rejected a $7.3 billion buyout proposal from rival Cleveland Cliffs and was reviewing "strategic alternatives" after receiving several unsolicited offers.
Sue Ogrocki - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A sign for the Cleveland Cliffs plant in Conshohocken, Pa., is shown on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. U.S. Steel said that it rejected a $7.3 billion buyout proposal from rival Cleveland Cliffs and was reviewing "strategic alternatives" after receiving several unsolicited offers.
Matt Rourke - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Cleveland Cliffs plant in Conshohocken, Pa., is shown on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. U.S. Steel said that it rejected a $7.3 billion buyout proposal from rival Cleveland Cliffs and was reviewing "strategic alternatives" after receiving several unsolicited offers.
Matt Rourke - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Cleveland Cliffs plant in Conshohocken, Pa., is shown on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. U.S. Steel said that it rejected a $7.3 billion buyout proposal from rival Cleveland Cliffs and was reviewing "strategic alternatives" after receiving several unsolicited offers.
NEW YORK (AP) — Industrial conglomerate Esmark said Monday it has made an all-cash offer to buy U.S. Steel that values the iconic steelmaker at $7.8 billion, topping an earlier offer from rival Cleveland-Cliffs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.