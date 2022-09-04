NEW DELHI (AP) — Cyrus Mistry, an Indian-born Irish businessman and former chairman of Indian conglomerate Tata Sons, died in an accident on Sunday after his car crashed into a road divider in western India, police said. He was 54.
AP
Prominent Indian business leader Cyrus Mistry dies at 54
Cyrus Mistry, an Indian-born Irish businessman and former chairman of Indian conglomerate Tata Sons, has died in an accident after his car crashed in western India
- AP
-
-
- 0
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Read
Articles
- A birthday wish she’ll never forget
- 2-for-1 deal: Florence wins twice (on field and with a forfeit)
- Cheryl Cornelius Brown
- Police: Suspect flung meth out vehicle during chase
- Dr. Steven Dale Hammack
- Robinson named TimesDaily 2022 Shoals Woman of the Year
- Florence considers 3 roundabout projects
- Lisa Edwards
- Mary Ruth Carroll Littrell
- Raid leads to drug trafficking charge in Tuscumbia
Images
Videos
Commented
- TVA seeks license renewal for Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant (1)
- Student loan 'forgiveness' sends wrong message (1)
- Key investigations get lost in Mar-A-Lago shuffle (1)
- Why search Trump's Florida estate now? (1)
- Cleanup slated for today on Hawk Pride Mountain (1)
- Cost estimate for U.S. 72 widening project jumps almost $5M (1)
- Florence considers 3 roundabout projects (1)
- No children injured in school bus crash (1)
- Starting hot: Bowens, Himber help answer questions in Brooks' opener (1)
- New hangar project could start this fall (1)
- Manslaughter trial set for this week (1)
- Mar-A-Largo raid is Democratic ruse (1)
- You Said It (1)
- Council approves 1-time payment for Sheffield retirees, beneficiaries (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.