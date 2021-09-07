Protests disrupt autobahn traffic before German auto show

An activist hangs from a gantry over the A9 motorway near Fürholzen in the direction of Munich during a banner campaign, holding a banner with the words "Destroy cars" in his hands while police officers from a special task force get into position on the gantry, Tuesday, Sept.7, 2021. The activists have pasted over the traffic sign with the words "smashcarlobby & industry - NO IAA".

 Matthias Balk

Environmental activists protesting car culture disrupted traffic on several highways around Munich before the opening Tuesday of a leading auto show in the German city.

