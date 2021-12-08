Publix heiress known for philanthropy dies in Florida at 65

This June 2009 image provided by Publix shows Carol Jenkins Barnett, the billionaire daughter of the Publix Super Markets founder. Barnett, after having early-onset Alzheimer's Disease, died Tuesday night, Dec. 7, 2021, at her home in Lakeland, Fla., Publix said in a news release. She was 65.

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — The billionaire daughter of the Publix Super Markets founder has died after having early-onset Alzheimer's Disease, the company announced Wednesday. Carol Jenkins Barnett was 65.

