FILE - A house burns on Platina Road at the Zogg Fire near Ono, Calif., on Sep. 27, 2020. California utility regulators on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, proposed penalizing Pacific Gas & Electric more than $155 million in fines for its role in starting the 2020 Zogg Fire in Shasta County that destroyed hundreds of homes and left four people dead.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California regulators proposed on Tuesday fining Pacific Gas & Electric more than $155 million for sparking a 2020 wildfire in Northern California that destroyed 200 homes and left four people dead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.