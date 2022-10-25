California Wildfire Utility Fine

FILE - A house burns on Platina Road at the Zogg Fire near Ono, Calif., on Sep. 27, 2020. California utility regulators on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, proposed penalizing Pacific Gas & Electric more than $155 million in fines for its role in starting the 2020 Zogg Fire in Shasta County that destroyed hundreds of homes and left four people dead.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California regulators proposed on Tuesday fining Pacific Gas & Electric more than $155 million for sparking a 2020 wildfire in Northern California that destroyed 200 homes and left four people dead.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

