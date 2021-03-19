Report: DOJ investigating Visa over debit card business

FILE- In this April 23, 2018, file photo, the logo for Visa appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Visa is under investigation by the Department of Justice's antitrust division over whether the company pushes merchants into more expensive forms of debit card payments, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday, March 19, 2021. The investigation is focused on how merchants route debit card transactions when a consumer makes an online transaction, according to the Journal, which cited anonymous sources.

 Richard Drew

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Visa is under investigation by the Department of Justice's antitrust division over whether the company pushes merchants into more expensive forms of debit card payments, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday.

