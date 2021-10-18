Restaurants closed in parts of Slovakia amid COVID-19 surge

A mother tests her daughter with a Corona antigen self-test before starting school in Trencianske Stankovce, Slovakia, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. Slovakia has reimposed coronavirus restrictions in the parts of the country that is hardest hit by the latest surge of infections. Five counties all located in northern Slovakia are affected by the measures that include the closures of restaurants with people only allowed to buy meals at take-out windows.

 Radovan Stoklasa

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia on Monday reimposed coronavirus restrictions in the hardest-hit parts of the country amid the latest surge of infections.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.