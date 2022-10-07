Rivian Recall

FILE - A Rivian logo is shown on one of the company's electric pickup trucks , Dec. 15, 2021, in Atlanta. On Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, electric truck and SUV maker Rivian Automotive said it is recalling almost all the vehicles it has delivered to customers in order to tighten a loose fastener that could potentially affect drivers' ability to steer.

 John Bazemore - staff, AP

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Electric truck and SUV maker Rivian Automotive said Friday it is recalling almost all the vehicles it has delivered to customers in order to tighten a loose fastener that could potentially affect drivers' ability to steer.

