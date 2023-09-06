Romania's President Klaus Iohannis, left, shakes hands with Moldova's President Maia Sandu at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. Romania hosts the two-day Three Seas Initiative Summit and Business Forum, bringing together high ranking officials from twelve EU member states between the Baltic, Black and Adriatic seas.
Honor guard soldiers wait for the arrival of officials at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. Romania hosts the two-day Three Seas Initiative Summit and Business Forum, bringing together high ranking officials from twelve EU member states between the Baltic, Black and Adriatic seas.
Vadim Ghirda - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — A two-day summit in Romania began on Wednesday that brings together 12 European Union member states situated between the Baltic, Black and Adriatic Seas, as the grouping of mostly formerly communist countries aim to boost ties and connectivity amid Russia’s war in Ukraine.
