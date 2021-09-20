Rome court rejects Venezuela extradition bid for ex-oil czar

FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2016 file photo, Rafael Ramirez, security council president and Venezuela's ambassador to the U.N., talks to the press as he arrives for UN Security Council consultations. A Rome court has rejected a request by Venezuela to extradite its former oil czar to face corruption charges, citing the country’s record in violating human rights, his Italian lawyer said Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. Rafael Ramirez, the longtime head of Venezuela’s PDVSA state oil company, fled to Italy after falling out with President Nicolas Maduro and resigning as Venezuela’s U.N. ambassador in 2017.

 Richard Drew

ROME (AP) — A Rome court has rejected a request by Venezuela to extradite its former oil czar to face corruption charges, citing the country’s record in violating human rights, his Italian lawyer said Monday.

