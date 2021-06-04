Royal Caribbean sets 2021 cruises in Florida, Texas, Alaska

FILE - In this Monday, Feb. 5, 2018 file photo, Royal Caribbean's Grandeur of the Seas comes into the Port of Miami in Miami Beach, Fla. Royal Caribbean International said Friday, June 4, 2021 that eight of its ships will resume U.S. voyages in July and August with trips leaving ports in Florida, Texas and Washington state. The cruise line said all crew members will be vaccinated against COVID-19.

 Lynne Sladky

MIAMI (AP) — Royal Caribbean International said Friday that eight of its ships will resume U.S. voyages in July and August with trips leaving ports in Florida, Texas and Washington state.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.