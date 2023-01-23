Russia Estonia

In this handout photo taken from video released by Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Ambassador to Russian Federation Margus Laidre leaves the Russian Foreign Ministry's building in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. Russia is expelling Estonia's ambassador and the country's diplomatic mission will be headed by a charge d'affaires, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Monday. Estonian Ambassador Margus Laidre was ordered to leave the country by Feb. 7, the ministry said.

 Uncredited - hogp, Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia and Estonia on Monday were expelling the ambassadors from each other's countries in a tit-for-tat move, saying that their diplomatic missions will be headed by charges d'affaires.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

