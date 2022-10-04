Russia TikTok

FILE - A visitor passes the TikTok exhibition stands at the Gamescom computer gaming fair in Cologne, Germany, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. A Russian court has fined TikTok for failing to delete LGBT material in what is the country’s latest crackdown on Big Tech companies. The court in Moscow on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022 issued the $50,000 penalty to the short-video sharing platform, following a complaint by Russian regulators. TikTok, which is owned by China’s ByteDance Ltd., didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

 Martin Meissner - staff, AP

A Russian court on Tuesday fined TikTok for failing to delete LGBT material, the country's latest crackdown on Big Tech companies.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press.

