A man cleans up debris at a damaged liquor store in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, following Russian drone attacks. All 10 drones fired at Kyiv were intercepted, reported Serhii Popko, the head of Kyiv City Administration. Numerous loud explosions were heard overnight as air defense systems were activated. Debris from felled drones hit three districts of the capital, damaging a non-residential building, Popko said.
In this photo provided by regional Governor Oleh Kiper rescuers work on a scene of drone attack in Odesa region, Ukraine, early Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023.
A maintenance worker stands outside a damaged government building in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, following Russian drone attacks.
A commuter waits for a bus in front of a liquor store damaged in Russian drone attacks in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023.
A person looks out the window of a damaged government building in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, following Russian drone attacks.
People clean up debris outside a damaged government building in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, following Russian drone attacks.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian troops hit port infrastructure in Ukraine's Odesa region with Shahed drones overnight, the Ukrainian military reported, damaging a grain elevator and causing a fire at facilities that transport the country's crucial grain exports.
