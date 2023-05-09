Earns Boeing

FILE - The logo for Boeing appears on a screen above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, July 13, 2021. Boeing reports earnings on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

 Richard Drew - staff, AP

Ryanair said Tuesday it agreed to buy 150 Boeing 737 Max planes with an option for 150 more, marking the biggest aircraft purchase in the Irish airline's history and a boost for Boeing.

