BERLIN (AP) — SAP said Thursday that it is cutting up to 3,000 jobs worldwide, or about 2.5% of its workforce, after a sharp drop in profits at Europe’s biggest software company.
AP
SAP to cut up to 3,000 jobs worldwide, mulls Qualtrics sale
Germany-based software company SAP says it's cutting up to 3,000 jobs worldwide, or about 2.5% of its workforce
- AP
-
-
- 0
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Read
Articles
Images
Videos
Commented
- Florence man facing another theft charge (1)
- Answer needed for cultural isolation (1)
- Hard-right members stage GOP rebellion (1)
- Florence may leave broadband district (1)
- Man charged for letting shot dog decompose at farm (1)
- TVA: Freezing temps led to unprecedented power demand (1)
- Florence traffic stop leads to drug trafficking arrest (1)
Online Poll
Who prepares and files your tax returns?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.