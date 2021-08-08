Saudi oil giant Aramco sees half-year earnings climb to $47B

FILE - In this June 28, 2021, file photo, Saudi Aramco engineers and journalists look at the Hawiyah Natural Gas Liquids Recovery Plant, which is designed to process 4.0 billion standard cubic feet per day of sweet gas, a natural gas that does not contain significant amounts of hydrogen sulfide, in Hawiyah, in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia. Aramco, announced Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, a net income of around $47 billion for the first half of the year, double what it earned in the same period last year when the coronavirus grounded travel and pummeled global demand for oil.

 Amr Nabil

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia's oil-producing company, Aramco, announced Sunday a net income of around $47 billion for the first half of the year, double what it earned over the same period last year when the coronavirus grounded travel and pummeled global demand for oil.

