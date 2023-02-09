Airlines-Congress

A Southwest Airlines jet passes unused luggage carts as it arrives, Dec. 28, 2022, at Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix. Congress is hearing today about the December meltdown at Southwest Airlines. A Southwest executive said in prepared testimony Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 that the airline is taking steps to avoid a repeat of the breakdown that led to nearly 17,000 canceled flights over the December holidays.

 Matt York - staff, AP

A pilots' union president has told Congress that Southwest Airlines' December meltdown happened because the airline grew too fast during the pandemic and didn't update critical technology, then botched the recovery including operating 500 empty flights while passengers were stranded over the holidays.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.