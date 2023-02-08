FILE - The Container ship Cam Cgm Arctic (MT) is moored at Maersk APM Terminals Pacific, Pier 400, at the Port of Los Angeles on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. On Thursday, the Commerce Department issues its first of three estimates of how the U.S. economy performed in the fourth quarter of 2022.
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The world’s biggest shipper, Denmark’s A.P. Moeller-Maersk, said Wednesday that 2022 was its most profitable year in “the history of the company” but warned that a plunge in container volumes and freight rates would lead to a drop in earnings this year.
Full-year revenue increased by 32%, to $81.5 billion from $61.8 billion in 2021. In the last three months of the year, revenue of $17.8 billion dropped from $18.5 billion in the same period in 2021.
Profits before taxes for 2022 came in at $30.2 billion, up from $18.7 billion in 2021. In the fourth quarter, they landed at $5.3 billion, down from $6.3 billion in the fourth quarter a year earlier.
Last year “was remarkable in more than one way,” Maersk CEO Vincent Clerc said. “While we report the best financial result in the history of the company, we have also taken the partnerships with our customers to a new level by supporting their supply chains end to end during highly disruptive times.”
It expected a range of 2.5% contraction to 0.5% expansion in the global ocean container market.
"As we enter a year with challenging macro-outlook and new types of uncertainties for our customers, we are determined to speed up our business transformation and increase our operational excellence to seize the unique opportunities in front of us,” Clerc said.
