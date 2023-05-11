Police emergency vehicles are parked at a Mercedes-Benz plant in Sindelfingen, Germany, Thursday May 11, 2023.. A man opened fire at a Mercedes-Benz factory in southwestern Germany on Thursday, leaving one person dead and another person seriously wounded, German prosecutors confirmed.
Police emergency vehicles are parked at a Mercedes-Benz plant in Sindelfingen, Germany, Thursday May 11, 2023.. A man opened fire at a Mercedes-Benz factory in southwestern Germany on Thursday, leaving one person dead and another person seriously wounded, German prosecutors confirmed.
An ambulance is parked at a Mercedes-Benz plant in Sindelfingen, Germany, Thursday May 11, 2023. A man opened fire at a Mercedes-Benz factory in southwestern Germany on Thursday, leaving one person dead and another person seriously wounded, German prosecutors confirmed.
An employee of the plant holds a white-red flutter tape near the Mercedes-Benz factory in Sindelfingen, Germany, Thursday May 11, 2023. A man opened fire at a Mercedes-Benz factory in southwestern Germany on Thursday, leaving one person dead and another person seriously wounded, German prosecutors confirmed.
Police emergency vehicles are parked at a Mercedes-Benz plant in Sindelfingen, Germany, Thursday May 11, 2023.. A man opened fire at a Mercedes-Benz factory in southwestern Germany on Thursday, leaving one person dead and another person seriously wounded, German prosecutors confirmed.
Julian Rettig - foreign subscriber, DPA
Police emergency vehicles are parked at a Mercedes-Benz plant in Sindelfingen, Germany, Thursday May 11, 2023.. A man opened fire at a Mercedes-Benz factory in southwestern Germany on Thursday, leaving one person dead and another person seriously wounded, German prosecutors confirmed.
Julian Rettig - foreign subscriber, DPA
An ambulance is parked at a Mercedes-Benz plant in Sindelfingen, Germany, Thursday May 11, 2023. A man opened fire at a Mercedes-Benz factory in southwestern Germany on Thursday, leaving one person dead and another person seriously wounded, German prosecutors confirmed.
Julian Rettig - foreign subscriber, DPA
An employee of the plant holds a white-red flutter tape near the Mercedes-Benz factory in Sindelfingen, Germany, Thursday May 11, 2023. A man opened fire at a Mercedes-Benz factory in southwestern Germany on Thursday, leaving one person dead and another person seriously wounded, German prosecutors confirmed.
BERLIN (AP) — A man opened fire at a Mercedes-Benz factory in southwestern Germany on Thursday, leaving two people dead, authorities and the company said.
The shooting occurred in Sindelfingen, a city near Stuttgart. The suspect, a 53-year-old man, was taken into custody, a spokesman for the Stuttgart prosecutor's office said.
Police received the first emergency calls around 7:45 a.m. (0545 GMT; 1:45 a.m. EDT) on Thursday, a police spokeswoman told German news agency dpa.
Police said the victims were both 44 years old but provided no further details about the dead men or the gunman’s motive.
All three worked for Rhenus, a logistics company, dpa reported.
Police tweeted that there was no further danger to employees at the plant.
In a statement, Mercedes-Benz said that two people were killed at its Sindelfingen plant and the company was “deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic news."
“Our thoughts are with the victims, their families and all colleagues on site,” the statement said.
The sprawling Sindelfingen factory employs around 35,000 workers producing E-Class and S-Class luxury sedans and CLS and GLC coupes, according to Mercedes-Benz's website. It also houses planning, purchasing and development and design departments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.