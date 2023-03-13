At the age of 24, O’Shea Lowery, a Red Bay native now 55, received earth-shattering news that rocked her to the core. Instead of wavering, she clung to her faith and turned her personal tragedy into a ministry to encourage other women and single mothers seeking a higher purpose.
Lowery’s world was upended on April 27, 1990, when she got the call that her husband, Jeff, had been in an accident at his job in Florence. He had been electrocuted and died instantly on the construction site.
Lowery, a stay-at-home mom of two toddlers at the time, said she was devastated, not only because she had lost her husband, but because she was left without a career or college education to fall back on.
She prayed that she’d be able to raise her two children, Randy and Mandy, near her family in north Alabama.
“After Jeff was killed, years later, I knew the Lord was calling. I had a desire to go to seminary school,” Lowery said.
She received her undergraduate degree at Blue Mountain Christian University in Blue Mountain, Mississippi. After her children had flown the nest to start families of their own, she started postgraduate work at New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary.
Later, she accepted a scholarship to Southwestern Baptist Seminary, where she earned a Master of Arts in Biblical counseling and a Doctor of Educational Ministry in family ministries.
The path would eventually lead her to her now home in Dallas, Texas, where she had joined First Baptist Dallas during her studies at Southwestern.
The way seemed clear, but her journey included a few bumps and turns along the way.
“There were times I doubted or went a different direction. I got away from the Lord, but set my feet back on the right path and attended seminary,” she said. “Our God is a God of restoration. He’s a God of second chances — and even third and fourth chances.
“When Jeff was killed, I was 24 years old, and I remember asking God, what am I going to do? I was a stay-at-home mom with no career and no education.
“God knew what he would do with it. Thirty years later, I was taking my message to minister to other women, especially single mothers.”
Lowery, who never remarried, channeled her grief and strife to get through raising both of her children completely on her own. Once they were grown, she shifted focus. In 2017, she started Entrusted Hope Ministries, a non-profit outreach that allowed her to share her story.
“The Lord placed it on my heart to speak at churches, events, and really anywhere where I could help single mothers,” she said. “And the First Baptist Church; I can’t say enough about them. They’ve been supportive and through continued prayer, they gave me the opportunity to entrust to others what has been entrusted to me.”
At First Baptist Dallas, Lowery was asked to lead a Sunday School class for single moms. She named the class “Strong & Courageous,” and eventually developed the course so that other churches could adopt the ministry in their communities all over the U.S.
She wrote “My Life as a Single Mom: Seven Biblical Lessons for Transforming Your Life and Family.”
“The book is a seven-week Bible study. Any women can read and study it, but it’s especially geared towards single moms,” she said. “We will train church leaders on the provided curriculum, and we educate churches in different ways to minister.”
Lowery, now a grandmother to six, continues visiting churches and other organizations to share her message and meet with women and other single mother’s hoping to strengthen their faith. She said the book was completed in November, and is gaining traction in churches in Dallas as well as churches near her hometown in north Alabama.
“Because we may not see anything happening currently does not mean God is not working,” Lowery writes in her blog on EntrustedHopeMinistries.org. “He is always working and moving us toward his perfect will for our lives.
“One of the prayers I often pray is for God to remove any desire from my heart that is not of him. Why? Because the more I come to know him and trust him, the more I come to understand God knows what is best for my life.”
