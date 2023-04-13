Slovakia Central Bank

FILE - Slovakia's central bank (NBS) governor Peter Kazimir during a press conference on "Rebuilding Europe after the COVID-19 pandemic" in Bratislava, June 29, 2020. A court official on Thursday, April 13, 2023 says governor of Slovakia's Central Bank the Peter Kazimir has been convicted of bribery and sentenced to a 100,000 euros ($110,000) fine. Katarina Kudjakova, a spokesman for the country’s Special Criminal Court says if the fine is not paid, the court has handed Kazimir a two-year-suspended sentence.

 Martin Baumann - foreign subscriber, TASR

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — The head of Slovakia's central bank, who is a member of the European Central Bank committee that decides monetary policy for 20 countries, was convicted Thursday of bribery and fined 100,000 euros ($110,000).

