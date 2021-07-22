Stocks were slightly lower Thursday after a surprise increase in the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits gave investors pause. All three major indexes are still on pace to end the week higher after the strong gains Tuesday and Wednesday.
AP
Sluggish start for stocks after climb in unemployment claims
- The Associated Press
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
- Business
- General News
- Coronavirus
- Infectious Diseases
- Diseases And Conditions
- Health
- Lung Disease
- Economy
- Stock Prices
- Leading Economic Indicators
- Covid-19 Pandemic
- Inflation
- Prices
- Stock Indices And Averages
- Stock Markets
- Financial Markets
- Economic Outlook
- Crude Oil Markets
- Energy Markets
- Commodity Markets
- Brent Crude Markets
- Jobless Claims
- Unemployment Insurance
- Employment Figures
- Labor Economy
- Government Business And Finance
- Government And Politics
Locations
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Read
Articles
Images
Videos
Commented
- UNA SGA president doesn't resign, remains silent (1)
- Parking deck proposal concerns Florence business owners (1)
- Wife testifies against husband in slaying of 5 (1)
- Gov. Ivey pushes for expanding summer learning (1)
- Jones named new principal at Allen Thornton Career Technical Center (1)
- Letter calls for Kitts to condemn SGA president's post (1)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.