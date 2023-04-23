South Korea Japan Trade

FILE - South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, left, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida shake hands ahead of their bilateral meeting at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, March 16, 2023. South Korea on Monday, April 24, 2023 has formally restored Japan to its list of countries it gives preferential treatment in trade, three years after the neighbors downgraded each other’s trade status amid a diplomatic row over historical grievances.

 Kiyoshi Ota - pool, Pool Bloomberg

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea formally restored Japan to its list of countries it gives preferential treatment in trade on Monday, three years after the neighbors downgraded each other’s trade status amid a diplomatic row fueled by historical grievances.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

