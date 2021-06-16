Southwest still struggling with flight delays, cancellations

FILE - In this March 26, 2021 file photo, passengers walk past a Southwest Airlines plane at Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix. Southwest Airlines is continuing to see higher numbers of canceled and delayed flights as it tries to recover from technology glitches earlier this week. As of Wednesday morning, June 16 the airline had canceled nearly 300 flights and another 400 were delayed, according to tracking service FlightAware.

 Sue Ogrocki

DALLAS (AP) — Passengers on Southwest Airlines had to deal with canceled flights and delays for a third day on Wednesday, as the airline tried to recover from technology problems that started earlier this week.

