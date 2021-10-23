Spain pledges quicker help for La Palma volcano damage

Lava flows from a volcano destroying houses at La Laguna neighbourhood on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain on Thursday Oct. 21, 2021. A second tongue of lava is expected to reach the Atlantic today and release more toxic gases into the atmosphere, an event which will lead to the home confinement of some nearby towns.

 Saul Santos

SANTA CRUZ DE LA PALMA, Canary Islands (AP) — Spain’s prime minister announced Saturday that his government will speed up already promised aid to help the thousands of residents on La Palma island whose homes and livelihoods have been destroyed by a protracted volcanic eruption.

