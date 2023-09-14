FILE - Children cool off at an urban beach at Madrid Rio park in Madrid, Spain, June 26, 2023. Spain this year recorded its third hottest summer since official records began 62 years ago, authorities said Thursday, with temperatures peaking at 46.8 degrees Celsius as the country's severe drought dragged on. The average summer temperature was 1.3 degrees C above normal, the Spanish weather agency AEMET said.
FILE - A man jumps into the sea on a breakwater in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Spain this year recorded its third hottest summer since official records began 62 years ago, authorities said Thursday, with temperatures peaking at 46.8 degrees Celsius as the country's severe drought dragged on. The average summer temperature was 1.3 degrees C above normal, the Spanish weather agency AEMET said.
FILE - A woman holds an umbrella to shelter from the sun during a hot sunny day in Madrid, Spain, on July 18, 2022. Spain this year recorded its third hottest summer since official records began 62 years ago, authorities said Thursday, with temperatures peaking at 46.8 degrees Celsius as the country's severe drought dragged on. The average summer temperature was 1.3 degrees C above normal, the Spanish weather agency AEMET said.
FILE - A woman fans herself in Madrid, Spain, July 10, 2023. Spain this year recorded its third hottest summer since official records began 62 years ago, authorities said Thursday, with temperatures peaking at 46.8 degrees Celsius as the country's severe drought dragged on. The average summer temperature was 1.3 degrees C above normal, the Spanish weather agency AEMET said.
FILE - A local resident fights a forest fire with a shovel during a wildfire in Tabara, north-west Spain, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Spain this year recorded its third hottest summer since official records began 62 years ago, authorities said Thursday, with temperatures peaking at 46.8 degrees Celsius as the country's severe drought dragged on. The average summer temperature was 1.3 degrees C above normal, the Spanish weather agency AEMET said.
FILE - Children cool off at an urban beach at Madrid Rio park in Madrid, Spain, June 26, 2023. Spain this year recorded its third hottest summer since official records began 62 years ago, authorities said Thursday, with temperatures peaking at 46.8 degrees Celsius as the country's severe drought dragged on. The average summer temperature was 1.3 degrees C above normal, the Spanish weather agency AEMET said.
Manu Fernandez - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - A man jumps into the sea on a breakwater in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Spain this year recorded its third hottest summer since official records began 62 years ago, authorities said Thursday, with temperatures peaking at 46.8 degrees Celsius as the country's severe drought dragged on. The average summer temperature was 1.3 degrees C above normal, the Spanish weather agency AEMET said.
Emilio Morenatti - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - A woman holds an umbrella to shelter from the sun during a hot sunny day in Madrid, Spain, on July 18, 2022. Spain this year recorded its third hottest summer since official records began 62 years ago, authorities said Thursday, with temperatures peaking at 46.8 degrees Celsius as the country's severe drought dragged on. The average summer temperature was 1.3 degrees C above normal, the Spanish weather agency AEMET said.
Manu Fernandez - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - A woman fans herself in Madrid, Spain, July 10, 2023. Spain this year recorded its third hottest summer since official records began 62 years ago, authorities said Thursday, with temperatures peaking at 46.8 degrees Celsius as the country's severe drought dragged on. The average summer temperature was 1.3 degrees C above normal, the Spanish weather agency AEMET said.
Manu Fernandez - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - A local resident fights a forest fire with a shovel during a wildfire in Tabara, north-west Spain, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Spain this year recorded its third hottest summer since official records began 62 years ago, authorities said Thursday, with temperatures peaking at 46.8 degrees Celsius as the country's severe drought dragged on. The average summer temperature was 1.3 degrees C above normal, the Spanish weather agency AEMET said.
MADRID (AP) — Spain this year recorded its third hottest summer since official records began 62 years ago, authorities said Thursday, with temperatures peaking at 46.8 C (116 F) as the country's severe drought dragged on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.