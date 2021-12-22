Students from Madrid's San Ildefonso school sing out the winning Christmas lottery number 86148 at Madrid's Teatro Real opera house during Spain's bumper Christmas lottery draw known as El Gordo, or The Fat One, in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. The draw, held annually since 1812, will dish out a total of 2.4 billion euros ($2.7 billion) in prizes this year. People can queue for hours in the days running up to the lottery to snatch their 20-euro tickets from the most popular vendors.
Spain's huge Christmas lottery offers distraction from virus
Spaniards looking for a respite from the pandemic’s gloom have found some cheer with a rite that for more than two centuries has marked the beginning of the festive period: the country’s bumper Christmas lottery, known as “El Gordo,” or “The Fat One.”
Bernat Armangue - staff, AP
Bernat Armangue - staff, AP
Bernat Armangue - staff, AP
Bernat Armangue - staff, AP
Bernat Armangue - staff, AP
Manoli Sevilla arrives at Madrid's Teatro Real to attend the Christmas lottery draw known as El Gordo, or The Fat One, in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021.
MADRID (AP) — Spaniards looking for a respite from the pandemic’s gloom and doom turned their attention Wednesday to a rite that for more than two centuries has marked the beginning of the festive period: the country’s bumper Christmas lottery, known as “El Gordo,” or “The Fat One.”
