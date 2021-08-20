Explaining July Jobs Report

In this June 24, 2021 file photo, a hiring sign is displayed outside a retail store. Alabama's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for July was 3.2%, which is well below the national average of 5.4%. [FILE/AP PHOTO]

 Nam Y. Huh - staff, AP

MONTGOMERY — Alabama's state seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell just .1% from 3.3% to 3.2% for July and remains well below the national rate of 5.4%.

