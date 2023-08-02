A currency trader gestures in front of the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), top right, at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. Asian shares have fallen after Wall Street took a step back from its big rally as markets tried to digest a slew of earnings.
A currency trader talks on the phone at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. Asian shares have fallen after Wall Street took a step back from its big rally as markets tried to digest a slew of earnings.
A currency trader watches monitors near the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. Asian shares have fallen after Wall Street took a step back from its big rally as markets tried to digest a slew of earnings.
A U.S. Flag hangs in the background at the corner of Wall and Broad Streets in the heart of the Financial District in New York City, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Stocks are taking a step back Tuesday from their big surge for the year so far following a mixed set of earnings reports from U.S. companies.
Ahn Young-joon - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ahn Young-joon - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ahn Young-joon - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
J. David Ake - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Friday, June 2, 2023.
