NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are drifting in early trading following a mixed set of profit reports. The S&P 500 was 0.1% lower early Thursday, coming off its seventh gain in the last eight days. The Dow rose 150 points, or 0.4%, and the Nasdaq composite was down 0.5%. Netflix and Tesla helped weigh on the market after the two popular companies reported how much profit they earned during the spring. Tesla fell 4.1% despite reporting stronger profit and revenue than expected. Analysts said investors may be concerned about how profitable the electric vehicle maker will be after cutting prices. Netflix fell 8.6%.

