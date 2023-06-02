A pedestrian passes by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange electronic screen in Hong Kong, Friday, June 2, 2023. Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher on Friday ahead of an update on the U.S. jobs market after Federal Reserve officials indicated they might skip another interest rate hike this month.
The New York Stock Exchange is seen in New York, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Markets are opening mostly higher on Wall Street Friday after a wild ride a day earlier. The S&P 500 added 0.4% in the early going, following even bigger gains in Europe.
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rushed higher after a strong report on the U.S. job market eased Wall Street’s worries about a possible recession. The S&P 500 jumped 1.5% Friday, while the Dow soared 701 points. The rally brought the S&P 500 nearly 20% above a low hit in October. It’s on the edge of entering a new bull market. The rally built after a report showed unexpectedly strong hiring last month. At the same time, increases for workers’ pay slowed. That could mean the economy remains strong enough to avoid a recession without adding too much upward pressure on inflation.
