A pedestrian passes by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange electronic screen in Hong Kong, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Shares were mostly lower Wednesday in Asia after Wall Street benchmarks retreated following the S&P 500’s rise to its highest level since the spring of last year.
Louise Delmotte - staff, AP
FILE - Flags adorn the facade of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, June 16, 2021.
NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is retreating a bit more as a five-week rally loses momentum. The S&P 500 was 0.4% lower in early trading Wednesday. It’s on pace for a third straight pullback after rallying last week to its highest level in more than a year. The Dow fell 152 points, or 0.5%, and the Nasdaq composite was off 0.3%. The main event for the day is likely to be testimony on Capitol Hill from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. The Fed has been a key focus for markets as it tries to get the worst inflation in generations under control.
