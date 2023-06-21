NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is retreating a bit more as a five-week rally loses momentum. The S&P 500 was 0.4% lower in early trading Wednesday. It’s on pace for a third straight pullback after rallying last week to its highest level in more than a year. The Dow fell 152 points, or 0.5%, and the Nasdaq composite was off 0.3%. The main event for the day is likely to be testimony on Capitol Hill from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. The Fed has been a key focus for markets as it tries to get the worst inflation in generations under control.

