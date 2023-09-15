FILE - A security guard stands guard at an entrance of Tokyo Sock Exchange building on July 18, 2023, in Tokyo. Asian shares advanced Friday, Sept. 15, with solid gains for Chinese markets after the central bank eased the reserve requirements for banks to encourage more lending and prop up the slowing economy.
FILE - Visitors look at an electronic stock board at Tokyo Stock Exchange on Aug. 18, 2023 in Tokyo, Japan. Asian shares advanced Friday, Sept. 15, with solid gains for Chinese markets after the central bank eased the reserve requirements for banks to encourage more lending and prop up the slowing economy.
FILE - Visitors are seen in Tokyo Stock Exchange on Aug. 18, 2023 in Tokyo. Asian shares advanced Friday, with solid gains for Chinese markets after the central bank eased the reserve requirements for banks to encourage more lending and prop up the slowing economy.
FILE - A security guard stands guard at an entrance of Tokyo Sock Exchange building on July 18, 2023, in Tokyo. Asian shares advanced Friday, Sept. 15, with solid gains for Chinese markets after the central bank eased the reserve requirements for banks to encourage more lending and prop up the slowing economy.
Eugene Hoshiko - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Visitors look at an electronic stock board at Tokyo Stock Exchange on Aug. 18, 2023 in Tokyo, Japan. Asian shares advanced Friday, Sept. 15, with solid gains for Chinese markets after the central bank eased the reserve requirements for banks to encourage more lending and prop up the slowing economy.
Shuji Kajiyama - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Visitors are seen in Tokyo Stock Exchange on Aug. 18, 2023 in Tokyo. Asian shares advanced Friday, with solid gains for Chinese markets after the central bank eased the reserve requirements for banks to encourage more lending and prop up the slowing economy.
Shuji Kajiyama - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - A screen displays the NYSE logo on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Friday, June 2, 2023.
Seth Wenig - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
ARM Holdings CEO Rene Haas, holds the Nasdaq Opening Bell Crystal at the Nasdaq MarketSite, during his company's IPO, in New York's Times Square, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.
Richard Drew - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - The New York Stock Exchange is seen in New York, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.