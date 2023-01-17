A person wearing a protective mask rides a bicycle in the rain near an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Tokyo. Shares were mostly higher Monday in Asia after Wall Street ended last week on a high note.
A police officer rides a bicycle in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Tokyo. Shares were mostly higher Monday in Asia after Wall Street ended last week on a high note.
A person wearing a protective mask walks in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Tokyo. Shares were mostly higher Monday in Asia after Wall Street ended last week on a high note.
Pedestrian wait for traffic signals in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Tokyo. Shares were mostly higher Monday in Asia after Wall Street ended last week on a high note.
People walk past the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 in New York. Stocks are opening lower across the board on Wall Street, Tuesday, July 5, and crude oil prices are dropping again. Treasury yields also fell as traders continued to worry about the state of the economy
A person walks in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Tokyo. Shares were mostly higher Monday in Asia after Wall Street ended last week on a high note.
A person wearing a protective mask stands in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Tokyo. Shares were mostly higher Monday in Asia after Wall Street ended last week on a high note.
Eugene Hoshiko - staff, AP
Eugene Hoshiko - staff, AP
Eugene Hoshiko - staff, AP
Eugene Hoshiko - staff, AP
Julia Nikhinson - staff, AP
Eugene Hoshiko - staff, AP
Eugene Hoshiko - staff, AP
A person wearing a protective mask walks in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in Tokyo.
Eugene Hoshiko - staff, AP
A person looks at an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm while riding a bicycle Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in Tokyo.
Eugene Hoshiko - staff, AP
A member of staff checks an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in Tokyo.
Eugene Hoshiko - staff, AP
A person walks near an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in Tokyo.
Eugene Hoshiko - staff, AP
FILE - A trader looks over his cell phone outside the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in the financial district of Manhattan in New York.
Mary Altaffer - staff, AP
FILE - Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.
Stocks are edging lower in uncertain trading on Wall Street to kick off a holiday-shortened, but earnings-heavy week. The S&P 500 fell 0.2% in morning trading on Tuesday and stocks in the benchmark index were roughly split between gainers and losers. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq also fell. Bond yields were relatively stable. The broader market is coming off its best week in two months as investors review the latest round of corporate earnings to get a better sense of how much damage inflation is inflicting on the economy. United Airlines and Netflix will report earnings this week.
