A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. Asian stock markets were mostly higher Friday after Wall Street hit a record and Japanese inflation eased.
A currency trader passes by screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won, right, at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. Asian stock markets were mostly higher Friday after Wall Street hit a record and Japanese inflation eased.
A currency passes by the screens showing the foreign exchange rates at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. Asian stock markets were mostly higher Friday after Wall Street hit a record and Japanese inflation eased.
Currency traders watch monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. Asian stock markets were mostly higher Friday after Wall Street hit a record and Japanese inflation eased.
Specialist Patrick King works at his post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. Stocks are off to a mostly lower start on Wall Street Friday, though gains for some big technology companies are sending the Nasdaq a bit higher.
Trader Sal Suarino works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. Stocks are off to a mostly lower start on Wall Street Friday, though gains for some big technology companies are sending the Nasdaq a bit higher.
Trader Edward Curran, center, works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. Stocks are off to a mostly lower start on Wall Street Friday, though gains for some big technology companies are sending the Nasdaq a bit higher.
Trader Fred DeMarco, left, works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. Stocks are off to a mostly lower start on Wall Street Friday, though gains for some big technology companies are sending the Nasdaq a bit higher.
Aman Patel, left, works with fellow traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. Stocks are off to a mostly lower start on Wall Street Friday, though gains for some big technology companies are sending the Nasdaq a bit higher.
Trader Frank Masiello, left, works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. Stocks are off to a mostly lower start on Wall Street Friday, though gains for some big technology companies are sending the Nasdaq a bit higher.
Trader John Santiago works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. Stocks are off to a mostly lower start on Wall Street Friday, though gains for some big technology companies are sending the Nasdaq a bit higher.
Stocks closed mostly lower on Wall Street Friday, though gains for several tech companies pushed the Nasdaq composite to another record high and its first close over 16,000 points. The S&P 500 index gave up 0.1% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.8%. A choppy several days of trading left the S&P 500 and Nasdaq higher for the week and the Dow lower. TurboTax maker Intuit jumped 10.1% after raising its profit forecast. Moderna jumped 4.9% after U.S. regulators opened up coronavirus booster shots to all adults. Crude oil prices fell 3.7%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.54%.
