TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A strong earthquake struck southeastern Taiwan on Saturday evening, toppling objects from store shelves, collapsing a house and interrupting rail service on the island, but there were no immediate reports of deaths, media reported.
AP
Strong quake hits Taiwan, topples house, halts rail traffic
A strong earthquake has struck southeastern Taiwan, toppling objects from store shelves, collapsing a house and interrupting rail service on the island
- AP
-
- Updated
- 0
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Read
Articles
- Grayson Carlos Garcia
- Henry William Marthaler, Jr.
- Picture perfect: Central wants Brooks win to go on the wall
- Robert S. Sledge
- Change of plans: Keenum has one more wish as a high school player
- Nancy S. Fritts
- Nancy Virginia Trousdale
- Gregory Davis
- Kenneth Ray Wallace
- 'Jailhouse romance' flourished via 949 phone calls
Images
Videos
Commented
- TVA seeks license renewal for Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant (1)
- Student loan 'forgiveness' sends wrong message (1)
- Key investigations get lost in Mar-A-Lago shuffle (1)
- Cleanup slated for today on Hawk Pride Mountain (1)
- Cost estimate for U.S. 72 widening project jumps almost $5M (1)
- Florence considers 3 roundabout projects (1)
- Shocker: Mars Hill loses to Cullman on final-play fumble TD (1)
- No children injured in school bus crash (1)
- John M. Crisp: Isn’t it time we stop hitting our kids? (1)
- New hangar project could start this fall (1)
- Mar-A-Largo raid is Democratic ruse (1)
- Florence man charged with drug trafficking twice in 3 months (1)
- H.S. Football: Mars Hill vs. Cullman (1)
- 2-for-1 deal: Florence wins twice (on field and with a forfeit) (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.