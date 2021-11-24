Subway sandwich chain co-founder Peter Buck dies at 90

This undated photo provided by Subway, shows Peter Buck, co-founder of the Subway Sandwich chain. Buck, whose $1,000 investment in a family friend's Connecticut sandwich shop in 1965 provided the genesis for what is now the world's largest restaurant chain — Subway — died on Nov. 18, 2021, at a hospital in Danbury, Conn, the company said in a statement. He was 90.

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — Peter Buck, whose $1,000 investment in a family friend's Connecticut sandwich shop in 1965 provided the genesis for what is now the world's largest restaurant chain — Subway — has died. He was 90.

