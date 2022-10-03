Voting Security Breaches

FILE - MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell, speaks to reporters outside federal court in Washington, June 24, 2021. Lindell, who has organized or attended forums around the U.S. peddling conspiracy theories about voting machines, said earlier this week that he had received a subpoena from a federal grand jury investigating the breach in Colorado and was ordered to hand over his cell phone to FBI agents who approached him at a fast-food restaurant in Minnesota.

 Manuel Balce Ceneta - staff, AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says it won’t intervene in a lawsuit in which Dominion Voting Systems accused MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell of defamation for falsely accusing the company of rigging the 2020 presidential election against former President Donald Trump.

