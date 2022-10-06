COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Sweden’s domestic security agency said Thursday that its preliminary investigation of leaks from two Russian gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea “has strengthened the suspicions of serious sabotage” as the cause and a prosecutor said evidence at the site has been seized.
AP
Sweden seizes evidence at Baltic Sea pipeline leak site
Sweden’s domestic security agency says its preliminary investigation of leaks from two Russian gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea “has strengthened the suspicions of serious sabotage” as the cause
- By JAN M. OLSEN - Associated Press
